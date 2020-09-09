In a shocking and inhumane incident in Delhi's Chhawla, Najafgarh area, a 33-year-old man raped a 90-year-old woman multiple times, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Tuesday. The man assaulted the nonagenarian when she tried to resist and protect herself. The elderly woman's cries and pleads did not stop the perpetrator from brutally raping her multiple times.

The shocking incident took place when the elderly woman was waiting for the milkman at around 5 p.m. on Monday. The accused approached the woman, told her the milkman wouldn't come today and offered to take her to buy milk. Instead, the man took her to the farm, where he raped the woman.

Rapist pays no heed to woman's cries

As the elderly woman screamed for help, locals gathered and came to the rescue. They caught the accused and called the police. The woman suffered injuries and was in extreme trauma. She was taken for medical examination after the locals called her son and the police.

According to the medical reports, the elderly woman suffered several injuries and bruises on her body, including her private parts.

"From a six-month-old girl to a 90-year-old woman, no one is safe in Delhi. The kind of trauma this woman had to face clearly indicates that the perpetrators of these crimes are not humans. I met the woman today, she is an extremely courageous woman. We will ensure she gets justice. This case needs to be fast tracked and justice should be served within six months," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said after visiting the survivor at the hospital.

The accused, identified as Sonu, is a resident of Rewla Khanpur. The 33-year-old plumber is being charged under various sections of IPS, including 376 and 323