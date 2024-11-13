More than 4 in 5 Indians, or 86 per cent of Indians living with diabetes have experienced anxiety, depression, or another mental health condition as a result of their diabetes, according to a report, ahead of World Diabetes Day, on Wednesday.

The report based on a global survey of seven countries including India, by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), reveals that diabetes impacts mental well-being more than previously thought.

The mental health conditions among diabetics were driven commonly due to the fear of developing complications (76 per cent). Other factors included daily diabetes management (72 per cent), accessing support from a healthcare professional (65 per cent), and accessing medicines and supplies (61 per cent).

Importantly, the data highlighted a gender divide. About 90 per cent of women living with diabetes reported experiencing a mental health condition, compared to 84 per cent of men.

Further, 85 per cent of diabetics also reported experiencing diabetes burnout. This was primarily due to feeling frustrated or overwhelmed by daily diabetes management.

Of these 73 per cent also admitted to stopping or interrupting their diabetes treatment due to stress or feeling overwhelmed.

Nearly 80 per cent sought increased support for their emotional and mental well-being from their healthcare providers, the report said.

Globally, the survey showed that 77 per cent of people living with diabetes have experienced anxiety, and depression, because of their diabetes.

"While diabetes affects both physical and mental well-being, care often focuses only on blood sugar management, leaving many overwhelmed," said Prof Peter Schwarz, President of the International Diabetes Federation.

He emphasised the need to "look beyond blood sugar for a better diabetes life".

The survey included 1,880 individuals across seven countries including India, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa, Spain, and the US.

(With inputs from IANS)