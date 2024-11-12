Within minutes after one of the victims of the Srinagar grenade blast succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, the ruling National Conference demanded a thorough probe into the recent spike of terror incidents in Srinagar city and its adjoining localities.

"It is still a mystery how terror incidents have increased in Srinagar and adjoining localities after the successful conduct of the Assembly elections and formation of a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir", Shamima Ferdous, the National Conference MLA from Srinagar district Habakadal Assembly segment, said.

"For the last nearly six years, no terror incident has been reported in Srinagar city or adjoining localities but after the Assembly elections this district is witnessing a spurt in such incidents", she said, adding, "It is really a matter of investigation why such incidents have increased after the Assembly elections".

Although three terrorists have been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the November 3 grenade attack in Srinagar's weekly Sunday market, the National Conference MLA asked her party government to identify the culprits involved in committing this heinous crime.

"I request our government to identify those who were responsible for committing this crime", she said while assuring that Omar Abdullah's government will pay adequate compensation to the victim of the Srinagar grenade attack.

Three local terrorists of LeT executed this grenade attack

It is important to mention here that three young local boys, affiliated with the Pakistan-based proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, were involved in committing this genuine crime. All of them have been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for targeting helpless civilians who were purchasing affordable clothes in the Srinagar market.

According to police on November 3, 2024, a grenade attack was carried out by terrorists at the crowded Sunday Market in Srinagar, resulting in injuries to 12 individuals, some of whom sustained serious injuries. Abida Begum was among the critically injured terror victims. She was getting treatment at Srinagar SMHS Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.

Following the incident, FIR No. 66/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at Kothibagh Police.

Srinagar Police conducted an exhaustive investigation, which finally led to the arrest of three terrorist associates identified as Usama Yaseen Sheikh, son of Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, son of Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar; and Afnan Mansoor Naik, son of Manzoor Ahmad Naik, resident of Watoo, currently residing in Ikhrajpora, Srinagar.

These terrorist associates, now in police custody, were found to have provided planning and logistical support, including reconnaissance, while Usama Sheikh, an Overground Worker (OGW) with a history of involvement in terrorism-related activities, executed the grenade attack.

Notably, Usama Sheikh had been previously arrested in 2018 in connection with Case FIR No. 71/2018 of Police Station Nowhatta regarding terror activities and was lodged at Central Jail Srinagar for several months before being released on bail.

Further investigation revealed that the accused persons were acting under the direction of two identified terrorist handlers of Pakistan-based proscribed LeT terrorist outfit. However, their identities are being withheld at this stage as the investigation continues. Police anticipate further arrests as the investigation progresses.

Srinagar grenade attack victim succumbs to her injuries

As reported earlier, Begum Abida Ahmad Lone, the 45-year-old victim of the November 3 Sunday Market blast in the heart of Srinagar city, today succumbed to her injuries.

A native of the remotest village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, the ill-fated woman had gone to purchase winter clothes for her children from the Sunday market in Srinagar city. This weekly market is known for selling winter clothes at affordable prices.

Abida, along with nearly a dozen civilians, was injured when terrorists suddenly threw a grenade into a crowded market when shoppers were busy buying clothes. Abida was a native of Naidkhai village of the Sumbal area of the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and was under treatment in Srinagar's hospital after being severely injured in the grenade attack.

Abida, affectionately known as Sumaiya, had visited the market on November 3 to purchase winter clothes for her children. Her life was cruelly cut short, leaving behind a shattered family and a community in shock.