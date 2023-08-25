In a shocking and socially incriminating incident to have come to light from a school in UP's Muzaffarnagar, a teacher isolates a Muslim kid and asks the Hindu kids of the class to slap him. That's not it, the children are asked to take turns in slapping the Muslim boy who is made to stand in front of the classroom like a culprit.

In the thirty second footage, the man recording the video can be heard laughing while the teacher encourages the students to thrash him hard enough. "Yeh kaise maar rahe ho," she can be heard saying in the footage after the first child slaps the Muslim kid. The poor kid looks visibly distressed from the trauma and breaks down.

The prejudice, hatred and bigotry seems to have crossed the danger line and spread from election speeches and politics to textbooks and classrooms, remarked many netizens furious over the video. The teacher has been identified as Tripta Tyagi, who runs Neha Public School in Khubbapur village of Mansoorpur police station area.

Reportedly, the teacher has apologized and the kid's father has agreed to not file a police complaint. But does that really solve the matter? However, Muzaffarnagar police have ordered action after investigating the incident.

Many furious netizens voiced their concerns about the boy's father being pressured to not file a police complaint. "He knows what will happen if files a police complaint. On the pretext of encroachment, they'll bulldoze his house," opined an angry user. "What's the point of being on the moon, if the mentality of the majority community has fallen beyond the pits?" remarked another, while drawing an irony with previous day's news of India's spacecraft mission.