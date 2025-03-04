Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular couples of the small screen. The two have been married for seven years and keep doling out major relationship goals. However, the power couple recently got tangled in the rumours of their divorce. The speculations and rumours had left their fans and followers disturbed.

However, Shoaib and Dipika have now taken to their vlog to clear the air. The couple has called the rumours "fake" and "baseless". Shoaib and Dipika shared a light-hearted moment in their vlog where they not only addressed the rumours but also called them out for being fake.

"Tumne mujhe bataya nahi ke industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi hai woh hamari hai (You didn't tell me that one more marriage is being broken in the industry, and it is ours)," Shoaib said. Dipika further joked, "Main kyu batao tumko? Main sumdi mein yeh sab karungi (Why should I tell you? I will do all these things secretly)."

Shoaib addresses the rumours

"Yay, you're the first one to break the news to us," Shoaib says. The couple is then seen telling their family members about the divorce rumours which they laugh over. However, towards the end of the video, Shoaib gets serious and tells everyone not to spread such fake news.

Dipika Kakar quits Masterchef

Dipika Kakar was a part of the ongoing Celebrity Masterchef and was even wowing the judges but had to opt out due to her back pain. The Sasural Simar Ka actress revealed that an old back injury had resurfaced during her time in the cooking show and she had to quit. "Unfortunately, my journey on Celebrity MasterChef has come to an end. During one of the festive-themed episodes, I started experiencing severe pain in my left shoulder," she said in her vlog.

"It got so bad that the production team had to rush me to the hospital. At first, everyone was worried because it was my left side, but thankfully, my ECG reports were normal," she added.