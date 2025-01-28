Shoaib Ibrahim has penned a sweet note for wife Dipika Kakar over her Masterchef journey. Shoaib lauded Dipika on how she took a break to embrace marriage, childbirth but returned back with much more grace and power. Dipika, who was at the peak of her career, chose to take a sabbatical from acting post her marriage. She got immersed in her family life and soon welcomed their son, Ruhaan.

Dipika's journey

Ever since her marriage, Kakar has stayed away from the limelight and been a homemaker. From taking care of the family, cooking delicious meals to spending quality time with son; Dipika is living the life she always wanted.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress will be seen on the television screen after a long gap. Kakar will be seen on celebrity Masterchef putting her culinary skills at display. Now, as she resumes work and will be seen on screen once again, Ibrahim shared a picture with the actress and wrote, "Not all heroes wear capes."

Shoaib's post

"Some take a break, embrace life, and then return with even more love, strength, and grace. Zindagi ke ek khoobsurat padaav ke baad, Ek khoobsurat theraav ke baad. You are ready to write a new chapter. And m sure ki isme bhi you will give your best..so proud of you @ms.dipika as i always say blessed to have you in my life... Zindagi ke har padaav me i was, i am, and i will be with you no matter what.. can't wait to see you on tv screen again," he added.

Shoaib's post comes as Dipika Kakar's Masterchef begins airing from tonight. Dipika is seen impressing the judges with her cooking skills on the show. In one of the episodes, Kakar spoke about being trolled and how she tries to remain unfazed by it all and takes pride in being a homemaker.