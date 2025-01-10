Celebrity MasterChef has been making quite some buzz on social media. From interesting line up of celebrity contestants to emotional and entertaining moments between the contestants and the judges; the show is doling out some major dose of entertainment. Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh and more are the celebrity contestants this season.

Gaurav Khanna's food gets strict review

After Dipika Kakar's video where she broke down talking about the trolling she has received, another video has become the talk of the town. In the video, Gaurav Khanna is seen walking up to the judges with his plate of a Mezze platter. However, contrary to his expectations, the judges don't seem to like it at all.

Chef Vikas Khanna tastes the food and asks if Gaurav's presentation stems from his confidence or overconfidence. Farah Khan, the celebrity host this season, is seen turning back making her back face the camera as she takes out the food from her mouth. The promo seems to show that the judges didn't appreciate Gaurav going beyond what was asked of him to deliver.

However, whether this remains a gimmick or the judges truly didn't like the food served by Gaurav, remains to be seen. Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar are the judges this season with Farah Khan being the host.

Gaurav's exit from Anupamaa

In the previous promo, Dipika Kakar was seen breaking down on talking about being a home cook. She had said how people troll for being a home cook. To this, Farah had said that the trolls must have got their answer today by seeing her brilliant cooking skills.

Gaurav Khanna broke several hearts when he announced his exit from Anupamaa. The actor mentioned that there was a possibility of his grand return to the show but things didn't materialise for two months and then he had to move on.