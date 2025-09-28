All eyes are on the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup final. Both countries are eager to see their teams win. Needless to say, the stakes are high, as the India-Pakistan clash is never just a cricket match; it's a matter of pride and self-respect.

Pakistan, having lost its last two encounters against India, is determined to turn the tables. As the anticipation builds ahead of the finale, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was analyzing his team's chances in an interview. During the discussion, he made a hilarious slip-up, saying, "If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle order? Their middle order hasn't performed well."

Akhtar had mistakenly named Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan instead of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma. Bachchan, quick to catch the mix-up, roasted Akhtar with a witty response on X: "Sir, with all due respect, don't think they'll even manage that! And I'm not even good at playing cricket."

His tongue-in-cheek remark left netizens in splits. Take a look at the comments

One wrote, "This is the terror you create in Pakistanis, even when you don't play. Just imagine how lethal you would have been if you were on the field!"

The second one commented, "Today it has been proved that you may not be the most popular Bachchan, but you definitely are the most popular Abhishek."

Another said, "Brilliant Abhishek B, great sense of humor❤️ ,you already had ample coaching & practice enough to bowl them over with your Ghoomer #Ghoomer."

And another wrote, "Shoaib Akhtar predicting Asia Cup like it's an IPL afterparty." "Get Abhishek Bachchan out early.' Bhai, India-Pakistan final khel rahe hai ya Bollywood Celebrity Cricket League?"

Meanwhile, India won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.