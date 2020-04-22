Almost a month after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, five ministers, including two from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, were allocated portfolios in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Wednesday, April 22.

The new ministers -- Narottam Mishra (Home and Health Department), Tulsiram Silawat (Water Resources Department), Govind Singh Rajput (Food Processing Minister), Meena Singh (Tribal Welfare Department) and Kamal Patel (Agriculture Minister) -- represented five different parts of Madhya Pradesh including Bundelkhand, Central MP, Malwa-Nimar, Mahakoshal, and Gwalior-Chambal region.

These five ministers were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. The Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to all the five ministers.