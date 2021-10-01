Actress Vijayalakshmi, who lost her mother recently, spoke to the media after finishing the funeral rites of the deceased.

KFCC Comes to Vijayalakshmi's Rescue

At the press meet organized by the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce, Vijayalakshmi said that she has become an orphan following her mother's demise. "Someone called me a beggar. Literally, I have become one. Every day I pleading for help for one or the other cause. After my mother's death Ba Ma Harish helped me. I completed the final rites in Srirangapatna where I immersed the ashes in the Cauvery river."

In the last couple of years, Vijayalakshmi has been pleading with Kannada and Tamil film industries to help her as she was dire in need of money for her, her mother and her sister's health treatment.

Many stars including Sudeep, Darshan and Rajinikanth extended their helping hand.

Since it was not sufficient, Vijayalakshmi started questioning others in the film industry for not coming to help her. On one occasion, she mentioned the name of Shivaraj Kumar for not lending a helping hand and it did not go well with him.

Thanks Yash and Shivanna

However, it looks like Shivanna and Vijayalakshmi have left the incident behind as she has now claimed that the actor had called her following her mother's demise.

She added, "I thank the KFCC and Harish anna for staying during the tough period. The Kannada film industry has become my family now. It had arranged a house for me in Anekal, but I am not going there since I have decided to work in films. So, staying in Bengaluru itself helps me. Shivaraj Kumar, Yash and many others called him to give me moral support. I will not go to Tamil Nadu, I will stay in Karnataka itself."