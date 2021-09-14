Noted Kannada dialogue writer Guru Kashyap passed after suffering a massive heart attack on Monday, 13 September. He was aged 45.

As per the reports, he died on the way to the hospital. His death has come as a shock to his well-wishers and fans.

His Profile

In his career, he had penned dialogues for over 15 movies. Golden Star Ganesh's Sundaraanga Jaana, Ramesh Aravind's Pushpaka Vimana, Priyanka Upendra's Devaki, and Prajwal Devaraj's Inspector Vikram were some of the movies that he had worked.

In a short span of time, Guru Kashyap had become one of the most wanted dialogue writers, Daali Dhananjaya's Monsoon Raaga, Shivaraj Kumar's Bhiraagi, and Mayuri Kyatari's Wheel Chair Romeo are some of the upcoming films for which contributed dialogues.

Sandalwood is mourning the untimely death of Guru Kashyap. Expressing his shock, Shivaraj Kumar, on Twitter, wrote, "Extremely shocked and saddened to hear the news of gurukashyap..very talented dialogue writer who worked for byragi and many more films as well.. a huge loss to the industry. [sic]"

Actor Dhananjaya posted, "Rest in Peace Guruprasad, u were a very good writer and good human. Ur contribution as a dialogue writer to our films Monsoon Raaga and Bhairagi is awesome, we will miss you(sic)."

Aarohi Narayan, on her Facebook account, mourned, "This is so shockingI just can't process the fact that something like this has happened... Thank you for always being patient and listening to my amateur stories and appreciating them so kindly...I'll miss reading your first drafts sir....Thank you Guru Kashyap RiP. [sic]

"Our beloved guru kashyap #writers is no more . u know him . How ... the dialogues u all have loved from #inspectorvikram was all his contribution. He was the nicest and simplest person I have known . Great loss to our industry... and me . good writers are important too. Rest in peace guru (sic)," Actor Raghu Mukherjee posted.

Cant believe this .. Guru Kashyap was such a happy soul and a talented writer .. worked with him for few days for 100thefilm ... this is shocking.. we lost a good talent .. sorry to hear this .. om shanti .. rest in peace brother ..[sic]" Shivaji Surathakal director Akash Srivatasa posted.