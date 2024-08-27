IANS

Amid a raging controversy over the collapse of the 28-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition saying that no one should play politics on the issue.

"The collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a sad incident. No one should play politics. The sculptor must not have been able to understand the wind flow at Rajkot Fort while erecting the statue. Now we will erect a new statue at the same place with the help of the Navy.

"After this incident, some photos of the statue in a broken state went viral. The real mavala of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will not take such photos," he said.

Mavala soldiers were the backbone of Shivaji's power.

Dy CM Fadnavis also said, "No matter how many tendencies like Afzal Khana continue, we will get rid of them democratically."

Fadnavis was responding to scathing criticism by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government blaming the Mahayuti government for the poor quality of work while demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sacking of Ravindra Chavan as the Public Works Minister.

IANS

Another minister Deepak Kesarkar reiterated that the statue was erected by the Indian Navy and not by the state government.

"The collapse of the statue is unfortunate, but some good things can come out of it. The height of this statue was 28 foot. But the people there have expressed their desire to have a 100-foot statue. If a 100-foot statue is erected here, it will be a matter of pride for all. I will visit and inspect Rajkot Fort at Malvan.

"I will hold discussions with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers. We have an estimate ready for the large statue. The government is erecting a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. So, it is not that big, but we will definitely erect a statue here that is big enough to fit in the Rajkot Fort. Personally I found the statue, which collapsed on Monday, small. So now a big statue should be erected", demanded Kesarkar.

Meanwhile, police sources said that they along with the forensic experts conducted a Panchangam on Tuesday morning at the site. Forensic experts told reporters that they have collected the remains of the statue from the spot, based on which, a comprehensive report would be prepared.

(With inputs from IANS)