Mollywood superstar Suresh Gopi, who is also a central minister slammed media outlets for sensationalizing sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry.

The actor made these remarks as media personnel asked questions about the ongoing controversies happening in Mollywood.

"Almost all these allegations are created by media. This is just a fodder for you people. And you profit from it. Yes, you can do that. Media outlets are misleading the entire society," said Suresh Gopi.

Is Suresh Gopi supporting Mukesh?

Recently, multiple junior actors have claimed that CPI(M) MLA Mukesh had approached them for sexual favors.

When asked specifically about the issue surrounding Mukesh, the BJP MP said: "Did the court say anything? Are you the court?"

Suresh Gopi also added that media outlets should ask him questions about the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists when is coming out of that office.

"Did the court say anything about Mukesh? When I come out of the office, you have to ask questions related to that. When I come out of my house, you should ask queries about that. When I am coming out of AMMA office, you can ask that," he added.

The superstar went on and said that the court has the reasoning power to identify right and wrong.

Did Suresh Gopi manhandle media people?

Meanwhile, local media outlets reported that Suresh Gopi forcefully pushed media people as they approached the actor to ask questions about the controversies surrounding Mollywood.

In a video that has surfaced online, Suresh Gopi can be heard saying: "This is my path, and I have the freedom."

Meanwhile, the president of the Kerala faction of BJP said that Suresh Gopi's opinion about Mukesh is not the stand of the party.

He also added that BJP wants Mukesh to resign from the position of Kollam MLA.