Making a mockery of the security system, a protected leader of Shiv Sena was killed by a youth in the presence of the senior officers of the Punjab Police.

Identified as Sudhir Suri, the Shiv Sene leader was shot at when he along with other workers was participating in a protest demonstration outside Gopal Temple in Amritsar city of Punjab.

Reports said that activists of Shiv Sena (Taksali) led by their national president Sudhir Suri were staging a protest demonstration outside Gopal Temple. In the presence of a huge contingent of police, a youth fired six shots from point-blank range at Suri.

The injured Shiv Sena leader was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

After the firing, activists of Shiv Sena chased the youth who fired at Suri and caught him with the pistol used in the firing. The youth was later handed over to the senior officers who were present on the spot.

Tension flared up in Punjab after the killing of Shiv Sena leader

After the killing of the Shiv Sena leader tension flared up in some towns of Punjab. Activists of Shiv Sena staged protests in different cities and blamed Punjab Police for today's incident.

Shiv Sena workers pointed out that a huge contingent of police including senior officers were present at the dharna site but the youth fired at Suri from a point-blank range.

Strongly condemn brutal murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar today. I appeal everyone to maintain peace & harmony & fight enemies of Punjab together.



While it reflects poorly on law and order situation in Punjab, I hope culprits are given exemplary punishment. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 4, 2022

Amritsar Police Commissioner said that killer was alone and he was arrested after the incident. He appealed to people to maintain peace at any cost.

Suri was on the hit list of terrorists for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached to him.

Killing on eve of PM's Amritsar visit

Notable forces in Punjab were already on alert because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on November 5,

The Prime Minister is expected to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of the Radha Soami Dera. On the same day, PM Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the November 12 assembly polls there.

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.