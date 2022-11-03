With nine days left for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP high command deputed party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in specified areas to mobile support for party candidates.

As many parts of the Jammu region have cultural, religious, social, and economic relations with some parts of Himachal Pradesh, BJP leaders from J&K have been given responsibilities to stay in these areas.

Over 60 BJP leaders from J&K including Union Minister Dr. Jatinder Singh, election co-incharge, Devender Singh Rana, two former Deputy Chief Ministers, ex-ministers, former legislators, leaders, and workers have been campaigning in three districts of Himachal Pradesh ahead of assembly polls.

BJP leaders from J&K have been deputed to Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts. Although the J&K unit of the BJP has been deputed in three districts, special assignments have been given to senior leaders to campaign in "particular" constituencies to help the party in Himachal Pradesh.

Notable, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP had adopted the same strategy by deputing leaders from Jammu province to three districts of the mountainous to explore Jammu's socioeconomic relations with the residents of these areas.

While BJP leaders from Kathua district are focussing on Kangra district, party activists from Kishtwar have been directed to stay in the Pangi area till the end of the campaign.

Party leaders from Kishtwar have assigned the task to establish contact with families having links in Paddar and Kishtwar areas.

The BJP has reason to depute leaders from Kishtwar to Pangi because residents of this belt of Himachal Pradesh use the Paddar route for transportation during harsh winter which is part of Kishtwar.

A good number of Pangi residents have economic links in the Paddar belt so we are exploring such relations to mobilize support for the party.

The J&K BJP has already been given the charge of the Chamba district because a huge portion of the Bhaderwah and Bani Assembly constituencies of the Doda and Kathua districts touch Chamba.

The BJP has deputed leaders from Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar to campaign in Himachal Pradesh due to cultural similarities.

Himachal Assembly polls on November 12

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and counting will be undertaken on December 8 along with Gujarat.

This time Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a contest between Congress, BJP, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Buoyed over victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, AAP is utilizing all its resources to strengthen its base in this mountainous state.

At present, the BJP is in power in the state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur is the current chief minister of the state and will be contesting from the Seraj Assembly seat.