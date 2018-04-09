South Korean boy band Shinee posted a tribute on Instagram and Facebook Sunday, April 8, on what would have been the 28th birthday of their former lead singer Kim Jong-hyun, who was popular as Jonghyun. He had killed himself in December 2017.

The photo shared by the K-pop band shows Jonghyun sitting onstage with thousands of fans behind him. The posts were soon flooded with "miss you" messages.

The Facebook post was shared by more than 13,167 times. "Jonghyun ah birthday congratulations, you're connecting there. comfortably resting well? There are still many people who love and miss you, and I am one of them," user Jeon Ji-yoon commented on Facebook.

"I miss you Kim Jonghyun. No matter how long has time passed, you will always be the one ✨ till the day we meet again in our next life, I hope you continue to shine the brightest in skies and look over the members and SHINee world. Happy birthday dearest and thank you for your presence since 040890," user Felicia Wong commented.

"Happy birthday, Jonghyun. You've worked hard today. Do not think about us anymore and rest a lot in the place you go," user Fadime Tekin commented.

Jonghyun had killed himself December 18. The singer was found unconscious at his home in Seoul, South Korea. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jonghyun's sister had called cops to inform them that Jonghyun had threatened to take his life. According to reports, the singer had sent a suicide note to his sister.

"On December 18, 2017 at 4:42PM Jonghyun's older sister reported to Police that her brother was about to commit suicide. We went to his residence in Chungdam and discovered that he had attempted to commit suicide with brown coal briquettes lit inside a frying pan. Emergency responders were with us at the time so we rushed him to the Konkuk University Hospital in a state of cardiac arrest," the statement read, according to Koreaboo.