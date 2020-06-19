Actress Shraddha Kapoor says the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, her co-star in "Chhichhore", has left behind a huge void.

"Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune," Shraddha, who attended the last rites on Monday, wrote on social media.

"I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it's exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling," she added.

Shraddha continued: "Our 'Chhichhore' gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna (Patna), where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerised by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I'll miss you.. dearest Sush."

Shraddha also posted a picture of a photo frame in which she is seen posing with Sushant, with a version of 'The Starry Night' painting by Vincent van Gogh in the background. Incidentally, the painting is also the cover image of Sushant's Twitter handle.

She also posted an image of a book with a special handwritten message from Sushant.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.

Shraddha concluded with a special wish for Sushant: "Shine on."