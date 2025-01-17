Shilpa Shirodkar's journey in Bigg Boss 18 might have come to an end but it sure has given her a new fan following. Shilpa got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house barely a week before the finale and all the housemates bid her a teary good-bye. Shilpa's BB 18 journey came with a lot of ups and downs. And while families of other contestants kept rooting for them, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar weren't that active in cheering for her on social media.

Shilpa had also revealed inside the Bigg Boss house that she had a fight with her sister Namrata before entering the show and the two hadn't talked. She had also expressed her desire to meet her sister first thing after leaving the show. Post Shilpa's eviction, many fans and followers of her were quick to comment on Mahesh Babu and Namrata's silence during her BB stint.

Fans upset

However, Shilpa has been quick to come out in support of her brother-in-law and sister. She said how one shouldn't judge someone's relationship based on what they post on social media. And added that the value of relationships is what she has learnt inside the house. She added that no matter what anyone could say, her family would remain priority for her always.

Shilpa reacts

"Oh my God! Come on! You're not gonna judge a relationship based on a post. It's ridiculous! And truly honestly, yeh seekha hai maine Bigg Boss ke ghar mein (And honestly, this is what I have learnt inside the Bigg Boss house): I don't care what people say. I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that's all that matters."

However, contrary to what some fans and netizens have been saying, Shilpa's daughter had revealed that both Mahesh and Namrata had wished her the best and were happy with her BB journey.