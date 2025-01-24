Shilpa Shirodkar's bond with sister Namrata Shirodkar was evident throughout her Bigg Boss 18 journey. From talking about their childhood memories to mentioning how she had fought with the former Miss India and her sister before entering the house; Shilpa couldn't stop sharing anecdotes from her life with her sister.

Adorable birthday post

On Namrata Shirodkar's birthday too, Shilpa penned several long heartwarming notes to wish her elder sister. "Happiest birthday my chin. I Love you so much and you have absolutely no idea how much i missed you. You are truly my one and only @namratashirodkar," the Bigg Boss 18 contestant wrote.

"Wishing you happy, happier and happiest birthday @namratashirodkar. How I missed you and just simply talking to you for the past 3 months. Be it a call or just over a cup of coffee. You are and will always be the special one for me! Thank you for being not just an amazing sister, but also my constant source of love, strength and happiness! Love you so much!" she further wrote in another post.

The post was received with a lot of love and adulation from Shilpa and Namrata's fans and followers. Namrata also shared picture with Shilpa from what seems like their re-union and wrote, "So happy to have you back!!" with several heart emojis.

Shilpa on Namrata, Mahesh not cheering for her

Shilpa Shirodkar was questioned about Namrata and her actor husband Mahesh Babu's silence during her BB stint. On being asked about why they didn't post much or cheer for her more; the Bewafa Sanam actress said that she is not going to judge a relationship on the basis of some social media posts. She also added that she had their full support and she would never question their love for her on the basis of what people assume.