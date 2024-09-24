With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 18 to begin, we hear, Shilpa Shirodkar has been confirmed as a contestant. Shilpa Shirodkar will be seen as a contestant in Salman Khan-hosted reality show. BB 18 is all set to start from October 6 and Namrata Shirodkar's younger sister, Shilpa will be seen on the show. Shilpa is the sister-in-law of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Net worth

Shirodkar has worked in several Hindi films like - Khuda Gawah, Trinetra, Hum, Pehchaan, Bewafa Sanam, Mrityudand and more. Shilpa was also seen making a comeback on television with Zee TV's Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013. Various reports doing the rounds have claimed that Shilpa's net worth is Rs 237 crore while sister Namrata's net worth is just Rs 50 crore. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has a net worth of Rs 300 crore reportedly.

Personal life

Shilpa moved to the UK after tying the knot with UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. The couple has a daughter. Back in those days, Shilpa was said to be a bit on the heavier side and recalled being called 'fat'.

"If I had to debut in today's time I don't think I would get work. Imagine in the 90s they called me fat, abhi God knows what they would call me," she had once told TOI.

Losing out on Chhaiyya Chhaiyya

Shilpa was reportedly approached for Chhaiyya Chhaiyya from Dil Se, but Farah Khan changed her mind and brought Malaika Arora in as they considered Shilpa 'fat'.

"Farah Khan had come with the song and she said they were considering me for it. But then they thought I was too fat so they opted for Malaika," she said in the interview.

It would be interesting to watch a veteran actress on Salman Khan's reality show and we expect the same boldness and candidness from Shilpa that Pooja Bhatt had in the last season.