And it has begun! Shilpa Shirodkar has become one of the first Bollywood celebrities to have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The actress received the vaccine for Covid – 19 in Dubai. Shirodkar, who is in Dubai, thanked UAE for the same. Shilpa started trending on social media after she shared picture of her vaccinated self. Dubai had begun administering vaccine since last week of December.

Shilpa's picture has since gone viral. Sharing a picture of being vaccinated, she wrote on social media, "Vaccinated and safe! The new normal... here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE." As per reports, Shilpa has been staying in Dubai for a while now. The Gopi Kishan actress was seen wearing a mask with small bandages on her arm where the vaccine was administered. Dubai has chosen to go with vaccine created by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Shilpa spoke to ETimes and said that though she received the vaccine she is not safe yet as she still has to get the second dose. Urging everyone to wear mask even after being vaccinated, she told the website, "I am so happy to have got my first dose of SINOPHARM. I am not yet safe yet as it's a course of two doses, but I am glad I took it."Honestly, I feel we all have to be responsible citizens, many people have asked me so far that am I mask free now? and my answer is, 'No'. I tell them that I am not mask free yet and I don't think I will be mask free for a long, long time. Taking the vaccine won't make us mask free, it will just help us fight against the virus."

Shilpa Shirodkar also added that her husband and daughter will be vaccinated soon. She also urged people to stop thinking negative and get the jab. She further said that Dubai has made the vaccination pretty simple with one person just walking in and getting it without any appointment or ado. She also revealed that her next dose is on January 27, 2021.

Shilpa was recently seen in the television show – Savitri Devi College and Hospital. Shilpa has also made a great contribution to the vast fortune of Bollywood with blockbusters like Gopi Kishan, Kishen Kanhaiya, Aankhen, Bhrashtachar, Bewafa Sanam etc.