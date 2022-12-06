When you think of Malaika Arora, the first thing that comes to mind is her dance moves on a moving train in Chaiyya Chaiyya. It wasn't easy to match steps with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, but for a newbie like her, not only she managed to do that. But, also won hearts. However, very few know that the Arora girl was not the first choice for the song.

Shilpa Shetty and Shilpa Shirodkar were also approached for the song. Shirodkar has now spoken about what she lost out to Malaika Arora in the iconic song from Dil Se. "I was considered for Chaiyya Chaiyya. But apparently, they thought I was too fat so they offered it to Malaika. I feel sad that I didn't get a chance to do this iconic number, but I guess it is all destiny," she told ETimes.

Shilpa's dream of working with SRK

Shirodkar added that it was her dream to work with SRK but destiny had other plans. "Obviously, it was disappointing, but then I got the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Gaja Gamini for just one scene. So my dream came true," she added.

How Malaika came onboard

In Moving in with Malaika, Farah Khan revealed, "Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We had approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar and two or three other people. One feared the prospectr of climbing on top of the train, one was not available. Then the makeup person said, 'Malaika is a very good dancer'. When she climbed on top of the train, we were completely curious whether she would pull it off or not. The rest as we know is history."