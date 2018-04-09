Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who is currently seen in a new cricket comedy web series Dhan Dhana Dhan with Sunil Grover, has come out in support of Kapil Sharma, who has been in news for after the telephonic spat with journalist Vickey Lalwani.

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress took to her social media pages requesting the media to give Kapil some space. She strongly believes that the ace comedian is going through a rough phase else he would have never used such an abusive language.

Shilpa even went on to make a shocking statement that journalist Vickey Lalwani tortures artistes.

Her fans too have come out in support of her revealing how she was misinterpreted because of Lalwani.

She even shared her story when Vicky lalwani gave a wrong headline about her. This journalist needs to be taught a lesson https://t.co/WtwJjinBDX — sumeet singh (@sumeetsingh1813) April 8, 2018

Besides the post, Shilpa has also spoken at length through a video about why Kapil should be given space.

Watch how @ShindeShilpaS exposed @Spotboye & @iamvickeyleaks and other media ..Also how Vickey Lalwani misinterpreted her statement. pic.twitter.com/zxfg930mQ2 — Kapil Sharma FC (@KapilFans) April 8, 2018

For those unaware, Kapil went on a Twitter rant on Friday, April 6, against journalist Vickey Lalwani - the content head with entertainment portal SpotboyE.com, owned by 9X Media. The spat between the ace comedian and the Mumbai-based journalist has the Twitter world divided.

Kapil and Lalwani lodged police complaints against each other after a telephonic spat Friday evening, where the comedian verbally abused Lalwani.

The Family Time With Kapil Sharma host accused Lalwani of defamatory writing and threats of extortion, as well as harassment in connivance with his two former managers — Neeti Simoes and Preeti Simoes. Meanwhile, Lalwani has shot back with a complaint to the Mumbai Police accusing him of issuing threats, abuse, harassment, and other charges.