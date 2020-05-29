That Bollywood celebrities alter their facial appearance through cosmetic surgeries is known to all. Yet, most of the stars refuse to accept it in public till date. However, Anil Kapoor had once blurted out the secret of Shilpa Shetty, who too has gone under the knife, on national TV.

It happened on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan when Anil made an appearance with his No Problem co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt. Karan, known for his unmatchable ability to extract information out of celebs especially during rapid fire rounds, asked Anil to name the worst case of botox in the industry and Anil promptly answered Shilpa Shetty.

The actor quickly went on to describe how Shilpa did something to her nose and lips during the shoot for Badhaai Ho Badhaai and that resulted in continuity problems, which in turn apparently ruined the entire shooting schedule.

The shocking revelation must have had surely left Shilpa upset, although she had chosen not to react. An actress friend of Shilpa had however, expressed her displeasure about Anil's remark on the chat show. "It was downright rude, especially coming from an actor who himself had fillers put in his cheeks. And used padding on his arms and chest to look beefed up during the shoot of Rishtey! Why doesn't he talk about that? Shilpa has been honest and admitted to her nose job. As for collagen implants on the lips, every actress including Katrina and Priyanka and his own No Problem actress Kangna has done it. Why didn't he name them?" Any answers, Anil?" Mid-Day quoted the actress as saying.

Shilpa and Anil's friendship:

Although the duo had paired up for two films Rishtey and Badhaai Ho Badhaai back in 2002, they are extremely close friends. Anil and Shilpa are often seen having fun together at various events and award functions. Their crazy dance moves from Sonam Kapoor's wedding had also gone viral online.