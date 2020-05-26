One of the most pioneering films in the history of Indian cinema, Mr India has clocked 33 years. this cult film is said to be loved by one and all. Touted to be one of the super hit films of all time. The ensemble cast of the movie is another reason why the film is still fresh in our heart and mind.

Starring Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi, the film gave Hindi commercial cinema one of its greatest screen villain Mogambo aka Amrish Puri, not to forget Satish Kaushik as Calendar, who proved to be another pivotal character in the film's plot.

The dialogues, the sensuous dance of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor everything surrounding the film is pure gold. And while the on-screen portrayals of these characters were on point, the direction of Shekhar Kapur and Boney Kapoor's idea of conceiving is the reason why the film has garnered such a huge fan base. Incidentally, this was the last-released film that had a script by Salim-Javed.

'Zindagi ki yahi reet hai'

On the occasion of its 33rd anniversary, actor Anil took to Instagram and went down memory lane, reminiscing the film's journey.

He wrote: " 'Mr India' was and always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey, I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of 'Zindagi ki yahi reet hai' I could only imagine Kishore Da's voice singing it. At the time, Kishore Kumar and Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da.

When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar's residence and mediated their patch up... the end result was this beautiful melody, which is so uplifting during these tough times." We came across these old pictures - one from the time when Boney was in the middle of explaining the plot to Anil and Sridevi and another one from a probable promotion where Boney, Anil, Sridevi, Shekhar and Javed Akhtar among others are seen sharing the stage.

Aren't these pictures priceless!

As per media reports, Mr India was recently in the news as filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had announced that he would be coming up with Mr India 2. However, Shekhar Kapur, the director of the original film wasn't aware of the recent development and expressed his anger towards the same. This was later followed a heated debate among fans as well as the film fraternity that the cult film should be remade or not. From Anil Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor everyone had their point of view.