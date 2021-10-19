Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra. The duo has made this move after Sherlyn Chopra filed a fresh complaint against the couple for sexually and mentally harassing her. Chopra had also accused Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra of fraud.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra issue official statement

Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra, in an official statement, confirmed this move and claimed that the allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra are absurd and baseless.

"The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra's knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money," read the statement.

"It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms. Sherlyn to drag Ms. Shilpa Shetty's name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention," the statement added.

The defamation notice also claimed that Sherlyn Chopra has committed offenses u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and warned that civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against her.

Did Raj Kundra compel Sherlyn Chopra to act in HotShots' series?

Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra's statement was recorded in connection with Raj Kundra's porn racket case. Chopra had claimed that Raj Kundra and his firm's creative director had repeatedly followed her to work for streaming platform HotShots, known for airing erotic content.

It should be also noted that a detailed statement of Sherlyn Chopra was a part of the charge sheet produced by the investigation officers.