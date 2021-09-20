Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a Mumbai court in the ongoing pornography case. The celebrity businessman has been granted bail over two months after he was jailed on July 19. He has been ordered to pay ₹50,000 surety for his release. Kundra has been accused of being involved in a pornography racket and being the "main facilitator". A 1,400-page charge sheet was filed by the Mumbai Police.

Raj Kundra had filed for bail plea stating that he was made a "scapegoat". The chargesheet had Shilpa Shetty as one of the witnesses. Shilpa had alleged in the chargesheet that she was always busy with her own work and had no idea about Raj Kundra's wrongdoings if any. Raj Kundra's lawyer had earlier reasoned that only actual intercourse can be called porn.

Kundra's lawyer reasons

"Only the actual 'act of coitus' actual intercourse can be considered porn. Rest all is just vulgar content. Police is following what web series these days show, vulgar content. But that's not really porn. Nothing in this remand shows that two people actually indulged in act of intercourse. If it's not actual intercourse, it's not porn," the lawyer reasoned.

Mika Singh's stance

When Raj Kundra was arrested and a lot was being said and written about his app, Mika Singh had come forward to say that he had seen his app. "Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (I am waiting to see what happens. Whatever happen will be good. I don't have much knowledge about this. I had seen one app, that was simple. There wasn't much in it)," he said.