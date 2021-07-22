Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has landed in some serious legal trouble. Kundra has been accused of being involved in a porn racket that dealt with creating and selling pornographic content. Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23.

How models were lured and threatened

In February 4 this year, few people were arrested for making aspiring actors and newcomers shoot for porn. The models who came mostly from small towns were given a script and ask to come for a shoot. The shooting was mostly done in isolated areas in and nearby Mumbai. Only a handful of people used to be present for the shoot.

But, on the day of the shoot, the script would reportedly be changed. Women would be allegedly asked to expose themselves and get intimate with other actors. If any model would refuse, they were asked to pay for the entire shooting setup cost, according to reports. Hailing from humble backgrounds, many newcomers would surrender and do as asked.

Post shoot and distribution

Once the movies were shot, they would be uploaded on these apps. The apps would take a subscription fee to show the bold content. Advertisements were also put on other platforms to reach out to these apps for such content. Some of these apps even had subscribers in lakhs.

Raj Kundra's role

Umesh Kamat, who earlier used to work as Raj Kundra's manager was picked up when a woman named him. As per a report in NDTV, it was Kamat who named Raj Kundra in the porn racket. Kundra had reportedly sold the app to a UK-based firm - Kenrin Pvt Ltd. Kenrin owned the app that used to run such content. It was then alleged that police also found Viaan Industries owned by Raj Kundra running operations on the app.

"We found agreement papers, emails, accounts WhatsApp chats, and pornographic clips from his office during the search," Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police said.