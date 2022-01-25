Shilpa Shetty has finally got relief in the Richard Gere 2007 obscenity case. Shilpa Shetty had been accused of obscenity and indecency when Richard Gere publically kissed her at an event. A total of three cases were filed against Shilpa Shetty in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan observed that Shilpa Shetty was a "victim" in the alleged case.

Court calls Shilpa a victim

The Magistrate called the charges groundless and Shilpa was discharged of the offenses. "Not a single element of any of the alleged offence is being satisfied in the complaint. Moreover, none of the papers annexed with the final report discloses act of present accused so as to bring her within the purview of Section 34 of IPC (common intention)," the order observed.

The FIR

The FIR booked Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere under Sections 292, 293, 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Information Technology and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Shilpa had filed a plea to transfer the case to Mumbai, which was allowed by the Supreme Court in 2017.

Shetty filed for discharge under Section 239 (discharge after considering police report and documents) and Section 245 (discharge after considering evidence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Richard had apologized to Shilpa Shetty after the incident.

Richard Gere's apology

"What is most important to me is that my intentions as an HIV/AIDS advocate be made clear and that my friends in India understand that it has never been nor could it ever be my intention to offend you. If that had happened, of course it is easy for me to offer a sincere apology," Richard Gere had said in a statement.