Was Shilpa Shetty not invited?: Netizens ask after pictures of Karwachauth at Anil Kapoors residence Close
"Was Shilpa Shetty not invited?": Netizens ask after pictures of Karwachauth at Anil Kapoor's residence

Shilpa Shetty has finally got relief in the Richard Gere 2007 obscenity case. Shilpa Shetty had been accused of obscenity and indecency when Richard Gere publically kissed her at an event. A total of three cases were filed against Shilpa Shetty in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan observed that Shilpa Shetty was a "victim" in the alleged case.

Shipla Shetty and Richard Gere
Actor Richard Gere (L) kisses Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty during an AIDS awareness programme amongst truck drivers in New Delhi April 15, 2007.Reuters

Court calls Shilpa a victim

The Magistrate called the charges groundless and Shilpa was discharged of the offenses. "Not a single element of any of the alleged offence is being satisfied in the complaint. Moreover, none of the papers annexed with the final report discloses act of present accused so as to bring her within the purview of Section 34 of IPC (common intention)," the order observed.

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa ShettyInstagram

The FIR

The FIR booked Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere under Sections 292, 293, 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Information Technology and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Shilpa had filed a plea to transfer the case to Mumbai, which was allowed by the Supreme Court in 2017.

Shetty filed for discharge under Section 239 (discharge after considering police report and documents) and Section 245 (discharge after considering evidence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Richard had apologized to Shilpa Shetty after the incident.

Richard Gere's apology

"What is most important to me is that my intentions as an HIV/AIDS advocate be made clear and that my friends in India understand that it has never been nor could it ever be my intention to offend you. If that had happened, of course it is easy for me to offer a sincere apology," Richard Gere had said in a statement.

Also Read