Shilpa Shetty has shared a new post on "brand new endings". This comes at a time when Raj Kundra has withdrawn his bail plea from the sessions court.

Raj Kundra has been named as the "key conspirator" and "main facilitator" in the 1467-page charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police. Kundra was sent to custody on July 17 and has been in jail ever since.

Shilpa Shetty hints at "brand new ending"

Shilpa took to social media to share an engrossing excerpt from a book. The page talks about 'bad decisions' and 'brand new ending'. The quote seems to be from Carl Bard. "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending," it said. The page ends with the quote -- "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be."

The defamation suit

In July, soon after Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against media houses unfairly covering Raj Kundra's alleged pornography case. Shilpa had filed the suit to put an end to and get removed all the "incorrect, false, malicious, and defamatory information" dragging her name in the case.

However, the Bombay High Court had refused to gag media on the defamation suit filed by Shilpa Shetty. "I believe that some of the issues this Suit raises will require a closer scrutiny because it is not possible to say at this stage that all the statements by all the defendants are of the same defamatory stature," the Court had observed.