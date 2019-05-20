Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are love personified and never fail to give couple goals with their loving PDA be it on social media or romantic outings. The two have been married for almost a decade and Shilpa Shetty is still a hot girlfriend for husband Raj Kundra who just can't take his hands off her in their cosy pictures.

Raj Kundra posted some lovey dovey moments from their intimate night wherein Shilpa surrendered herself completely to her husband and sat on his lap and wrapped him into her arms on the sofa. And it looked like Raj was in a naughty mood while having a cosy moment with his wife last night. "Can't keep my hands of this HOT GF I have! @theshilpashetty #Love #Love #Love #Love #Love YOU!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009 and are proud parents to their 6-year-old son Viaan.

Earlier, Shilpa had opened up about her equation with Raj on Super Dancer Chapter 3 Shaadi Special episode. When her co-judge Geeta Kapur asked her about the secret behind their successful marriage, Shilpa had replied, It's important to have the relationship of friendship in any relationship. I think Raj and I never feel that we are tied to this relationship of marriage. Even now we go on dates on Friday nights, we call each other girlfriend and boyfriend. So, we don't want to feel that burden that we are together just because we are in a marriage."

She thinks most marriages fall apart because "they think they have some pressure so touchwood, that's not there between us".

Helping each other as a couple is important for her.

"Trust is also a bedrock of any relationship. It's our 10th year now... It's important to grow in any relationship, be it between friends, siblings or partners, otherwise you outgrow the relationship.

"It's very important for me that I learn from every relationship that I have with people and I have learnt a lot of things from Raj and even you have to keep upgrading yourself," she had shared.

(With IANS Inputs)