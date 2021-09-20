Shilpa Shetty doesn't think she is qualified enough to judge a show like – Super Dancer 4. A latest promo of the episode shows Shilpa saying that she can't judge the show. She was blown away by the performance of the contestants and said she is not qualified enough to judge such talent. Shilpa has been judging the show along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu for the last four seasons.

Shilpa announces walking out

The promo gives us a glimpse into the upcoming episode featuring Govinda and Chunky Panday as the guests. Contestants Pari and her partner Pankaj are seen recreating Michael Jackson's steps on the song - Kya Lagti Hai from Dulhe Raja. "Main ye show chod ke jaa rahi hoon, aukaat nahi hai humari (I am leaving the show, not qualified to judge it)," Shilpa Shetty is seen declaring. Chunky Panday and Govinda also are left besotted by the performance.

Soon after Raj Kundra's porn controversy broke out, Shilpa had taken leave from the judging the show. After giving few episodes a miss, the diva came back on heavy demand. Shilpa has been judging the show like a pro ever since. There were reports that Raveena Tandon had been approached to replace Shilpa as the judge but she politely declined to take her place.

Shilpa's condition for joining back

As per reports, Raveena had said, "The show belongs to Shilpa Shetty" and refused to replace her. As per a Spotboye report, Shilpa had asked makers not to mention anything about the controversy and also asked no insensitive jokes to be made on the topic.

"Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened. When she informed us that she won't be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we're happy to have her back," Spotboye report quoted her saying.