Accusing Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri of humiliating her at every step, the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Shilpa Nag, announced to step down on Thursday, saying that she would soon meet the Chief Secretary, P. Ravi Kumar, on the matter.

Reading out her 10-page handwritten resignation letter at a press conference here, Nag alleged that she faced humiliation at every meeting.

"The Covid situation in Mysuru has been brought under control after taking several measures, including setting up of Covid call centres at each and every ward (65 in total) and forming Covid task forces comprising social activists and political leaders at the ward level. But still Sindhuri continued to humiliate each and every officer involved in this process. During the meetings every day, she tried to highlight one mistake or the other," Nag alleged.

She added that if her resignation can give in some respite to Mysuru, so be it.

"As a Deputy Commissioner, she has every right to lead the team, but she has no right to abuse us and humiliate us at every level. After taking pains for about 15 days and interacting with the officials of the Bengaluru civic body, who developed and run the 'Apta Mitra' app in Bengaluru, I was ready with a plan to rollout a similar kind of app here. But Sindhuri hogged the entire credit for creating this app at a recent meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without mentioning a single officer's name," Nag said.

Nag vs Sindhuri

She further alleged that Sindhuri had conspired to get rid of her from all crucial internal WhatsApp groups that were created to keep everyone in the loop about Covid development and funds utilisation.

"Sindhuri tried to get rid of me from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds management group. The CSR funds alone were utilised to tackle Covid in the city, but despite being the DC, she (Sindhuri) did not allot even a single rupee for the MCC," she alleged.

Sindhuri has denied the allegations against her. "It is untrue that there was harassment from me...," she said. Below is the full statement released by Sindhuri.

Ever since Sindhuri was posted as Mysuru DC last year, she has been at loggerheads with politicians as well as civic officials.

Last month, she was accused of thwarting oxygen supply to Chamarajnagar district by the Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner and district in-charge minister S. Suresh Kumar after lack of oxygen supply had resulted in the death of over 24 patients within 24 hours there.

Sindhuri is a 2009 batch IAS officer, while Nag belongs to the 2014 batch.

Netizens weigh in

Many netizens have reacted to Nag's resignation, and politicians, too have weighed in on the shocking development.

A security guard of @mysurucitycorp bids a tearful adieu and falls to the leg of @MCCComm_Mys @shilpa_nag, when she left her office announcing resignation from her post accusing harassment and high-handedness by #Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri. @XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/yIc15mYHGV — Karthik Nayaka (@Karthiknayaka) June 3, 2021

(Added agency inputs)