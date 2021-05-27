Who is Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; IAS officer appointed J&K Chief Secy [details]

The union government decided on Thursday to appoint senior IAS officer, Arun Kumar Mehta as the chief secretary of J&K.

In a communication addressed to J&K Lt governor, Manoj Sinha, the union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla said, "Pursuant to the appointment of Shri B.V.R.Subrahmanyam IAS (CG; 1987) chief secretary, Jammu & Kashmir as officer on special duty in the department of commerce, government of India, it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) will take over as chief secretary, J&K from the date Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge, and until further orders.

"Orders to this effect may be issued by the government of Jammu & Kashmir."

Among the three front-runners -- Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Sudhanshu Panday and Arun Kumar Mehta -- sources had told IANS that Mehta has emerged as the first choice because of his integrity, honesty and a better grasp of administrative affairs in J&K.

