Looks like rumours about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's personal life simply refuse to die down. A celebrity gossip website has come up with claims that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt allegedly wants to stay with her father.

According to a report in New Idea, the 12-year-old daughter of the celebrity couple was upset after the Oscar-winning actress took her and her five siblings, Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, to New York City without a notice.

An alleged source said: "Shiloh's already been on the phone. She just wants to stay with her dad – she is begging him to come and save her from the drama. He's heartbroken by it."

"Angelina just took off to New York with the kids, and Brad has been left completely blindsided," the insider added. "He feels like she's taken the kids away from him – again – and is beside himself with worry."

The website went onto state that Angelina took the couple's children to New York as an act of revenge to Brad's renewed relationship with Jennifer Aniston. The Troy actor shocked his fans around the world after he attended former wife's 50th birthday party in February.

The source added: "She told him that she's over dealing with all his romance dramas in LA –everyone keeps asking her about Brad and Jen and she's sick of it. She also told him that she's sick of worrying that she might run into Brad and Jen in LA every time she leaves the house – so she decided that she and the kids will stay in New York for the foreseeable future."

However, these claims seem to be just other rumor about the private life of Brad. New Idea failed to back up these claims with any solid proof.

The Maleficent star had filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences with Brad on September 2016.

The 43-year-old actress had talked about the "difficult time" that she and her family has been going through since, during an interview with BBC World News. Angelina said: "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time. We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation," Angelina added. "My whole, my family...we've all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children...and my focus is on finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."