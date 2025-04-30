Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to school Shahid Afridi about his recent comments on the Indian army. The former batsman reminded Afridi of how they lost the Kargil War in front of the Indian army. Shikhar's statement comes after Shahid Afridi gave interviews on his local channels mocking the Indian army.

Shahid Afridi's rant

"The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakh showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan," Afridi said in an interview. "India carries out terrorism itself, kills its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan," he further told local channels.

Afridi also spoke about receiving threats before going for the 2016 T20 World Cup to India. He mentioned that being the captain, he had no idea whether to go or not go. "They send their kabaddi team here, but they can't send their cricket team. If you want to shut it down, then do it completely, or let sport," Afridi added.

Dhawan's response

Responding to this, Dhawan took to social media and wrote, "Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao Shahid Afridi. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!"

Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!https://t.co/5PVA34CNSe — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 28, 2025

(Defeated you in Kargil. How much lower can you stoop down. Instead of passing unnecessary comments, focus on the development of your country. We are proud of our Indian army)

Afridi offers tea

Chouro jeet haar ko , aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar . #FantasticTea https://t.co/ilEOepsVm0 pic.twitter.com/T45O8o2XUR — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 29, 2025

As Shikhar Dhawan's post started gaining momentum, Afridi further joined the drama by offering him tea. "Chouro jeet haar ko, aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar." (Forget about winning and losing, come, let me serve you tea, Shikhar)," the PAK bowler wrote.