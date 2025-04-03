It was during the India vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, from where rumours of Shikhar Dhawan dating surfaced. The former cricketer, known for his swag and style, was spotted seated next to a mystery woman during the match. All eyes were on the lady and the duo's body language that left very little to be guessed.

Who is the mystery woman?

From what we know, the name of the woman is Sophie Shine. Both Sophie and Shikhar follow eachother on Instagram but have not shared any post or picture together. Sophie is reportedly an Irish product consultant and has a massive fan following on social media.

However, what has further caught everyone's attention is Sophie wearing a huge diamond ring in her ring finger. Dressed in a striking lehenga set, Sophie looks like she could give actresses a run for their money. As soon as the picture surfaced, netizens were quick to wonder if Shikhar had proposed to the lady already.

Dhawan spills the beans

Now, almost a month after the episode, Shikhar Dhawan has confirmed that he has moved on. During a recent interaction, Dhawan was asked about his relationship status.

"Yes, I have moved on. I wouldn't say I was unlucky in love—rather, my choices came from inexperience. But now, I have experience, and that will come in handy. It was a learning curve for me. There were good moments, there were bad moments, and I am grateful for all of them," he stated.

When the reporter further prodded him to divulge more information and whether he was single or dating, the former skipper said, "See, I know how to dodge bouncers in cricket, and I know you're throwing one at me now. But I won't get caught."