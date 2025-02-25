Shikhar Dhawan might not be a part of Team India anymore, but the ace cricketer enjoys a massive fan following. The former Indian skipper was spotted witnessing the India vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Shikhar not only sat through the whole match but also went to the dressing room for a heartfelt reunion with the players.

But, more than Dhawan, it is the mystery woman he was accompanied with that has now grabbed the spotlight. Shikhar was spotted sitting next to a woman and was later also seen reaching the airport together with her. Ever since the video and pictures of Shikhar with the mystery woman surfaced, social media has been dropping funny comments, questions and memes on it.

"Men will be Men- Shikhar Dhawan edition," wrote a user.

"Shikhar making a comeback during the Ind vs Bangladesh match," another user commented. "Alimony hunter," read a comment. "Shikhar Dhawan again falling for a foreigner after his bitter divorce. We have such beautiful women in our country. Why not go after them?," another person asked.

"Please tell him to look for India.. foreigners are not trustworthy", "Again falling for the same trap", "She is a struggler" were some more comments on the video and pictures doing the rounds.

Now, coming back to the mystery woman, reports suggest that her name is Sophie Shine. Both Sophie and Shikhar follow one another on Instagram but have not shared any post or picture together.

Shikhar's appearance with Sophie comes barely a few days after he revealed how he has been blocked and not allowed to connect with his son, Zorawar. Shikhar revealed that he hasn't met, seen or heard his son in the last two years. Shikhar said that he misses his son terribly and speaks to him spiritually.