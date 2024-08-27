Ace Indian cricket team's one of the finest white-ball openers, Shikhar Dhawan, on Saturday announced his retirement from International cricket.

Shikhar's announcement came as a shock to his cricket fans. However, the star cricketer might play IPL but that isn't confirmed as of now.

Days after announcing his retirement, Shikhar Dhawan on Monday was spotted at a Japanese restaurant with his security staff.

The video went viral in no time, and netizens were quick to conclude that something was off with Shikhar Dhawan.

The clip shared by various pap pages shows Shikhar getting out of the car as he heads to the restaurant. The former cricketer was seen limping as he waved at the paps.

'Is he drunk or injured?'

As soon as the video went viral, a section of netizens were of the view that he was drunk. While some were of the view that he was busy enjoying himself.

A user mentioned, "He is drunk."

Another wrote, "He is high."

The third user asked, "Why is he walking this way?"

Shikhar Dhawan retires from international and domestic cricket

On Saturday morning, Shikhar penned a lengthy note announcing his retirement.

He wrote, "It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket," Dhawan said in a video message.

"I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played for so long for India. I tell myself not to feel sad that you will not play for India anymore, but to feel happy that you played for your country."

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! ?? pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

Shikhar Dhawan's achievements as a cricketer

Shikhar Dhawan made his India debut in 2010. He played for India in December of 2022 in an ODI against Bangladesh and has scored 10,867 runs from 269 appearances, including 24 centuries, 44 fifties and as one of the lynchpins of Indian batting over the last decade.

Shikhar Dhawan's last competitive game was in April, leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. He retires with 24 hundreds (17 in ODIs and seven in Tests) across 269 international matches.