Indian cricket team's one of the finest white-ball openers Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from International cricket.

Shikhar, 38 years old cricketing star clarified that although he's walking away from international cricket, he will continue to play in IPL. Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan retires from international and domestic cricket

On Saturday morning, he took to his social media accounts and announced his retirement.

He wrote, "It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket," Dhawan said in a video message.

"I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played for so long for India. I tell myself not to feel sad that you will not play for India anymore, but to feel happy that you played for your country."

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! ?? pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

"And now when I'm bidding adieu to my cricketing journey, I have the satisfaction that I played a lot for my country. I'm thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) for giving me this opportunity and all of my fans for their love and support. I just say this to myself don't be sad that you won't play for your country again but always be happy that you played for your country. And it's the biggest achievement for me that I played," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan's achievements

Shikhar Dhawan made his India debut in 2010. He played for India in December of 2022 in an ODI against Bangladesh and has scored 10,867 runs from 269 appearances, including 24 centuries, 44 fifties and as one of the lynchpins of Indian batting over the last decade.

Shikhar Dhawan's last competitive game was in April, leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. He retires with 24 hundreds (17 in ODIs and seven in Tests) across 269 international matches.