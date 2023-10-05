Shikhar Dhawan has been granted divorce by the Delhi High Court on the grounds of cruelty by his wife, Aesha Mukerji. As per the reports, the divorce was granted on the grounds of Aesha subjecting the star cricketer to mental agony. Shikhar and Ayesha had gotten married in 2012 and problems started soon after. This is what went wrong in their marriage.

The disturbing claims

If reports are anything to go by, Aesha moved back to Australia soon after getting married to Shikhar Dhawan, despite having promised that the two would live together in India. It has been alleged that in their eight years of marriage, Shikhar sent close to Rs 13 crores to Aesha. This is excluding the money he allegedly provided for their lavish lifestyle, kids school and tuition fee, travels etc.

Shikhar had bought 3 properties in Australia which were either jointly named or named under Aesha. However, when the decision of mutual parting came to the forefront, Aesha asked all properties to be named after her. A post by journalist, Deepika Bharadwaj states that Shikhar also paid for the expenses of Aesha's two daughters from previous marriage.

The final blow

What is more shocking to know is that this was done despite Aesha's previous partner sending money to cover up the expenses of the two daughters. Major cracks developed when Aesha allegedly forced Shikhar to transfer all properties to her name. Not just this, she also sent messages to BCCI, their bankers and top authorities in India about Shikhar not providing for them. The final blow came when Shikhar refused to give in to all her demands. Since Zorawar is born in Australia, Shikhar has only got visitation rights.