Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was granted divorce by a local court in Delhi from his estranged wife Aesha Mukherji on account of his being subjected to mental cruelty on Wednesday. The matter was going on for over years.

What was the order passed by judge?

According to Bar and Bench, Judge Harish Kumar accepted the allegations on the ground that Mukherji either didn't contest them or failed to defend herself. Mukerji subjected Dhawan to mental grief after Aesha didn't let him be with his son Zoravar for years.

The judge hasn't given permanent custody of his son to the cricketer, but Dhawan is allowed to visit him for a certain duration, including overnight stays with him and family members, in India and Australia. The cricketer can also chat with his son over video calls.

As per the court, Mukerji will have to bring the child to India for visitation purposes at least half the period of the school vacation.

Dhawan's petition

As per his petition, Mukerji initially assured the cricketer to live with him in India. However, she failed to do so.

Dhawan's wife compelled him to make her 99% owner of three properties bought in Australia using the cricketer's money. She also forced him to become a joint owner of other properties.

To this, Mukerji failed to contest the claim along with other allegations.

About Shikhar and Ayesha's marriage ceremony

Shikhar and Ayesha had a traditional Sikh wedding on October 30, 2012, which was attended by many cricketers including Virat Kohli.

It was in 2014 when Shikhar and Ayesha had welcomed their first child. Ayesha Dhawan gave birth to Shikhar Dhawan's son on December 26, 2014, Shikhar Dhawan is also a doting father of his three kids, Aliyah Dhwan, Rhea Dhawan and Zoravar Dhawan.

About Shikhar Dhawan's career

Shikhar has a prolific run in ODI cricket, but despite this, he failed to secure a place in India's 15-member World Cup squad. The opening batter has recorded three centuries and a fifty while playing for the country at World Cups and all his contributions have come at a stellar strike rate of 94.21.