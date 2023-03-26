The news of Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee getting divorced shocked everyone around the world. Shikhar and Ayesha had gotten married in 2012. This was Ayesha's second marriage. The couple had one son together – Zoravar and two children (Rhea and Aliyah) from Ayesha first marriage. The estranged couple broke the news of their divorce in September 2021.

What went wrong

The two were married for eight years before calling it quits. There were reports that while Shikhar wanted to work on the marriage, Ayesha didn't. Shikhar Dhawan has now opened up about the same. "I failed because the final decision is the person's own. I don't point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field. The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn't have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience," he told Sports Tak.

The red flags

"Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I'll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with," Shikhar said. He went on to add that when he was 26-27 he used to have fun but never got serious with anyone to get into a relationship.

"So, when I fell in love, I couldn't see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on," Dhawan added.