Shibani Dandekar has removed Mrs Akhtar from her bio. This comes just a week after Farhan and Shibani's intimate wedding. The duo got married at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in the presence of just close friends and family. Dressed in black and red, the two looked made for each other. Shibani changed her name to Shibani Dandekar Akhtar on her Instagram profile.

Shibani changes Instagram bio

Shibani also made changes to her Instagram bio that read - Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer, Mrs Akhtar. However, she has now changed her bio and removed Mrs Akhtar from it. Farhan and Shibani opted for a Christian wedding ceremony and exchanged vows. Their wedding was attended by some of Farhan's closest friends from the industry. Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan were seen shaking their legs at the wedding.

Shibani rubbishes pregnancy rumours

There were strong rumours of Shibani being pregnant and that being the reason behind their hush-hush wedding. Many social media users claimed that Shibani was pregnant and that they could see a baby bump during the wedding rituals. Flaunting a svelte picture of herself and flaunting her abs, Shibani wrote, "I am a woman. I am not pregnant. It was tequila."

"Congratulations Shibu and F. If your wedding day(ssss) was anything to go by, your life together will be beautiful and full of so much love. Now put down the tequila and get back to work. Lots of love to you both," Shibani's sister Apeksha said.