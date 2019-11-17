Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi took a dig at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi by comparing him with slain Islamic State (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi.

Rizvi accused Owaisi of pushing Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed through his speeches. He said there is no difference between Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and Asaduddin Owaisi as both are trying to spread messages of terror.

"Baghdadi had an army and arms and ammunition which he used to spread terror, Owaisi through his 'zabaan' (speeches) is creating terror through it. He is pushing the Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed. It is high time that there should be a ban on him and the Muslim Personal Law Board," he said.

Rizvi's remarks against Owaisi have come after the AIMIM chief's views on the recent historic Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute case. Owaisi has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

Rizvi is known for his pro-BJP stand and has recently donated a sum of Rs 51,000 for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. He has also welcomed the court verdict on the issue

(With inputs from IANS.)