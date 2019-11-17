Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and the president of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Asaduddin Owaisi, is facing the wrath of many Hindus after he said that he wants the masjid back. Actress Koena Mitra has countered him with '#IdiotOwaisi I want our 40,000 temples back,' which is now trending on Twitter.

Before the Supreme Court's verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, political leaders from different parties and celebs from various walks of life requested everyone to accept and respect it irrespective in whose favour it has come. Most of the political leaders and the common public have accepted the verdict and remained calm and quiet. But not Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been condemning it.

In an interview with Outlook, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his disappointment over the SC's verdict on Ayodhya Ram Mandhir and its political and social implications. The Hyderabad MP shared the link to the interview on his Twitter account and also wrote, "I want my masjid back." His tweet grabbed many eyeballs with some resorting to criticizing and trolling within no time.

Actress Koena Mitra often voices her opinions on issues related to Hinduism. After hearing the verdict, she tweeted, "What a verdict! #RamMandir Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji. #AYODHYAVERDICT" Later, she tweeted some photos and wrote, 491 years..... It didn't come easy... May our generations to come always remember and respect this. #AYODHYAVERDICT #RamMandir #RamMandirVerdict."

It is known that Koena Mitra has condemned Asaduddin Owaisi on several occasions. The supermodel-turned-actress was furious to see his post on SC's verdict on Ayodhya issue on Saturday night. She retweeted his post and wrote, "I want our 40,000 temples back. #IdiotOwaisi." This hashtag caught up the fire within no time and many started trolling him with the hashtag.

