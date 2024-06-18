Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actresses of the industry. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is known for her beauty, fashion sense and humility. However, a flight attendant has made some shocking claims against the actress. The flight attendant has claimed that the actress has a lot of attitude and she came across it during their flights together.

Flight attendant's claims

The flight attendant, in an interview revealed that Kiara had once refused to take cashews directly from the crew. It was her crew that took it from the attendants and later offered it to the actress. Ever since the video went viral, netizens have flocked the comments section to drop what they feel about the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress.

Netizens slam the actress

"For real I bet if she didn't get married to sid she won't get this attention," wrote a user.

"Kiara is overhyped. I never liked her acting, nor I like her as an actress. Siddharth deserved better," another user wrote.

"I never liked Kiara, she's full of herself, specially after her marriage... she's also overhyped for both her looks and as an actress she keeps doing the same roles nothing new," a comment read.

"Even I don't like the vibe of Kiara moreover in every film she does same roles nothing exciting about her performances all thanks to Karan," another comment read.

However, there were some who reasoned that one shouldn't make an opinion based on one interaction.

"Judging one person based on a single person's opinion, which she might have experienced based on timing, mood, circumstances etc, is silly," a user wrote.

Many come to the rescue

"Well, I am an aspiring actor, I have worked with both Kiara and Ananya. But my experience was quite the opposite. Kiara was very sweet and genuine, she behaved nicely with everyone," another user commented.

"Maybe she was on diet. Just because she asked for her assistant didn't make her bad person. You already have formed an opinion about her so whatever she does is going to irritate you," [sic] a social media user commented.