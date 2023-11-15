Kareena Kapoor Khan's appearance on the Dirty magazine cover has got everyone talking. With some seductive poses and bold statements, the magazine has created quite some buzz on social media. However, it is Kareena Kapoor's introduction in the interview that hasn't landed well with the audience. People are unable to digest the sexist introduction and have called it appalling.

This is what the intro states

"We are shooting Kareena Kapoor Khan for dirty at Mehboob Studio 2 and everyone on set has a boner. The photographer is glassy-eyed, the stylist is salivating, the assistants' mouths hang open. As for me, I watch her hungrily, wanting to bite her. Sink my teeth into the plump flesh of her arm, chew off a chunk of her thigh, tear into her moreish bum. She's so... juicy. You can see the curve of her belly under her dress, a lovely soft swell that spanx hasn't forced into," the intro reads.

Social media reacts

Netizens were not pleased with the introduction and have called out at writer for objectifying Kareena. "what the actual f*ck," a user wrote sharing the snippet of the intro. "Written by a woman but from the perspective of the male-gaze. This piece does not elevate Kareena but instead sexualises her in the worst way possible," another user wrote.

"So being a lesbian means you can sexualise your client, talk dirty about them in public? I'm so confused about where their limits lie? Being a woman you can talk about a woman like this ? Why is that acceptable? What if a man wrote it? Why is it any less gross?" a Twitter user commented. "What in the Wattpad fuck did I just read? These are real people working with her on set tf," another Twitter user commented.

"this made me so uncomfortable," a comment read. "she needs intensive therapy im so srs," another comment read. "This write up screams millennial cringe", "This is creepy" were some more comments on the snippet.