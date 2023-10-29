Kareena Kapoor made a spectacular entry at the Jio Mami Film Festival for the premiere of her film – The Buckingham Murders. The film also marks Kareena's debut into production. The star cast of the film was spotted at the red carpet of the film festival. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film has Kareena in quite an unconventional, non-glamorous role.

Netizens react to Kareena's outfit

For the event, Kareena made heads turn in a deep neck, waist clinched gown. The diva oozed glamour in the colour blocked outfit. However, not everyone on social media was impressed with her looks. "What is that red thermal from inside," a user asked. "How stunning she looks and she's even carrying this weird outfit so well love bebo," another user opined.

"Martial arts Wali dress lag rahi hai," a social media user took a dig. "The dress is awful," a comment read. "Love the glam hate the styling," one more comment read. "If Kareena Kapoor was krish," a user commented. "Obsession with bo*b show," came one more comment. Many on social media opined that even though the dress seemed weird, Bebo owned it like a boss.

Hansal Mehta talks about the film

"Kareena Kapoor's best performance ever in this moody film about loss and grief, and murder, by Hansal Mehta," Anurag Kashyap wrote about the actress' performance in the film. It's the story of South Asian communities settled outside India and it is heartening to see the world take notice of the kind of cinema we are now capable of producing in India. This movie is our labour of love," Hansal Mehta had said in an interview.