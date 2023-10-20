Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken over social media with her latest looks as Masaba Gupta's bride. Kareena became the face of Masaba's luxury brand - Patiala Portraits. Kareena's raw and unconventional look has received massive thumbs up from industry people. Masaba too heaped praise on the Begum of Pataudi for being the face of the brand.

What Masaba said about Kareena

"Kareena is timeless and I wanted a timeless face for this campaign. She owns herself with utmost confidence in every stage of her life or career; and this association pays homage to brides who embody strength, independence, and individuality. This campaign is a letter of thanks and appreciation from me to Kareena," Masaba wrote.

Many on social media cheered for Kareena Kapoor, but there were many who were not impressed by her looks for the collection. "Looks too old now," wrote one user. "All this doesn't suit her," another user wrote. "I like her, but in this look, she is not looking good," read a comment. "Boodhi ghodi laal lagaam," was one more of the comment.

Reactions

"She doesn't look that charming anymore," a social media user commented. "Hi Kareena. Where's your support for Palestine? The innocent kids, the men carrying their families various limbs in plastic bags? You can do so much. You can raise awareness," another one questioned. "Cleavage show looks crass," came one more comment.

However, there were many who praised the Jaane Jaan actress' look too. "People don't appreciate anything new until it becomes a trend. Your association with Masaba is so new and different. Good luck Queen," read a comment. "New raw authentic look and not the dumb Sindhi gossip queen . Awesome Lov the new woman," another user commented.